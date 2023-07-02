Trump Bans Guns at Event

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, people attending former President Donald Trump’s Lincoln Day dinner organized by Oakland Country’s Republican party in Novi, Michigan were not allowed to bring their firearms during the event.

Specifically, in the event information firearms and any other weapons were strictly prohibited from being brought to the sold-out event, even though the local party is supportive of the right to own and carry guns.

On Monday, camera footage from the event showed that all attendees were obliged to queue in front of metal detector machines and have their bags checked before they could enter the venue. The video from the queue has received more than 2.2 million views since its posting.

The former President has frequently spoken about his support for the Second Amendment, and on his 2024 campaign website, he even states that he would “defend” the right of Americans to bear arms. Even during the event, Trump stated that he would fully uphold the Constitutional right to bear arms and that this was why he had garnered the support of every gun group.

However, some opposed the gun ban from the event, pointing out it was hypocritical, while others claimed that it was either Trump’s Secret Service detail who had forced the no firearms rule, or it was because of federal laws that prohibited firearms from being carried in certain public spaces.

Lance Bratt specifically questioned on Twitter whether it was ironic. While another Twitter user called them out as “hypocrites.”

Rob Spear however defended the action stating it was federal law and that the Secret Service would also not allow firearms near Trump for his protection.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com