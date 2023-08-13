Gaetz Suggests Trump Could Be Granted Immunity

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., suggested that former President Donald Trump could testify as a whistleblower before the House, which would give him immunity against special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution.

In an interview on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Gaetz proposed the idea of Trump testifying. As he stated, it was necessary for Congress, and especially the House which is under Republican control, to fight against the politically motivated charges against Trump. One of the ways in which they could achieve that is by bringing Trump to testify before Congress as a witness.

Gaetz argued that by doing this, Trump would receive immunity. He added that if they can get a supermajority vote in a House committee, then Trump could be granted full immunity. For this to be achieved, Gaetz claimed that Speaker Kevin McCarthy could create a select committee that would call for Trump to testify and provide immunity to him.

He added that after this is done, they would be able to continue their investigation into Biden and the Department of Justice’s corruption.

While Gaetz did not provide any examples of this tactic being employed in the past, he did state that it has not been used recently. He added that most people are aware of pleading the Fifth, but that through immunization people lost their ability to plead the Fifth. He argued that this is something that has been acknowledged in Congress. He added that essentially it was giving the witness immunity for anything that they disclose and for anything that could come up as a result of the thing they shared.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com