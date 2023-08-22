Trump Could Beat the Super Bowl

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – If former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial ends up being televised, then it is possible that his viewership would be rivaling some of the biggest sporting events in the country, according to reports.

Brad Adgate, a media consultant, told Newsweek that Trump’s trial was going to receive a lot of coverage and that in terms of views, it would likely receive as many views as big sporting events like the Super Bowl.

Earlier this week, the grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, announced that Trump would be indicted on 13 felony counts for his actions back in 2020.

This case could potentially end up being the only trial that Trump is in that will be publicly broadcasted. In federal criminal cases cameras are not allowed to enter the courtroom, however that is not the case in state courts where it is often allowed for one to take both video and photos. Georgia in particular is known for often having open courtrooms, which the state’s Supreme Court has referred to as an “indispensable element” of the judicial system. However, the decision on whether or not the case will be broadcasted will most likely be left to the presiding judge.

However, if the judge does agree to media requests, then Adgate claims that Trump’s trial could have as many as 100 million views on the first day of the broadcasted trial.

