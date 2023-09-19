Trump Deals Backhanded Compliment to Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” former President Trump tried to create a separation between age and fitness to serve in the White House. The full interview is going to air on Thursday and in it, Trump claims that age is an interesting issue as there are older people who can be sharp as they age, and others who lose it as early as their 40s.

In regards to President Biden, Trump argued that he was “not too old” but rather that the problem was his “gross incompetence.” Biden, who is currently 80, is attempting to win a second term in office in 2024. If he is successful, then he could finish up his presidency while past his mid-80s. Trump, who is also running for the White House in 2024, is only three years younger than Biden, as he is currently 77.

The former President, during the interview, pushed back against the polls that have shown that many Americans consider Biden too old to be serving as President. As he pointed out, he knew many other world leaders and friends of his who continued to be mentally sharp even into their 90s.

Trump argued that there have been plenty of great world leaders who were in their 80s in the past, but Biden is not and will never be one of those. He concluded by exclaiming that even 25 years ago, Biden would not be considered the “sharpest tack.”

