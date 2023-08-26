Trump Delivers Massive Blow to Fox News

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s decision to opt out of the Republican primary debate hosted by Fox News is his strongest rebuke of the network yet.

Trump, who is the leader of the 2024 Republican primary race, has been selected to conduct an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which was released only a few days ago, rather than participate in the presidential primary. By selecting to have an interview with the ex-Fox host rather than attend the Fox-hosted primary debate, he has now spurned the network twice.

In the past few years, the network’s relationship with Donald Trump has turned sour, which is further shown by the fact that Trump is choosing to have an interview with Carlson while also maintaining his strong lead and presence in the 2024 Republican primary race.

On Sunday, Trump posted on social media to announce his decision not to take part in the GOP debate, which took place on Wednesday. He added that the public was aware of both who he was and his successful actions while in office. Instead of participating in the event, the New York Times reported that he would be sitting down for an interview with Carlson.

Carlson was dropped from Fox News only days after the organization reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 settling the defamation claims against them. The claims relate to the outlet’s decision to publicly push similar claims that Trump and his allies had been pushing after the 2020 presidential election.

