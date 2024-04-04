Trump Describes His Legal Woes With Two Words

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump who has continuously claimed that all of the cases against him, both state and federal, are an attempt by the Biden administration to interfere, has now coined a new term to use in his 2024 presidential campaign messaging. Trump has now taken to calling his legal woes the “Biden Trials.”

On Saturday morning, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and argued that none of the “Biden trials” should be permitted to take place during his presidential campaign. He added that these were all “rigged” and that it was a case of election interference.

This is not the first time that Trump, who is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, has been ramping up his rebukes of Biden’s alleged connection to the trials against him. Ever since his first indictment, Trump has claimed that the Democrats were going on a political “witch hunt” against him. With the new term the “Biden Trials,” he draws an even further suggestion of the Salem witch trials.

Trump has also frequently blasted Biden over what he has claimed is the president’s cognitive decline, and has posted a five-minute compilation that features several of Biden’s gaffes while public speaking, as well as all the times that Biden had lost his train of thought. With his posts and attacks, he has been pointing to what he has referred to as another “Biden brain malfunction.”

The most recent video comes after Trump faced backlash from the Democrats for having shared a video that included the image of Biden hogtied painted on a passing truck’s tailgate. On Friday night, Steven Cheung, the spokesman of the Trump campaign, stated that the picture had been located on the back of a pickup truck that was going down the highway.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com