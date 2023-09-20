Trump Humiliates Ron DeSantis Again

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, former President Donald Trump mocked his 2024 Republican primary opponent Ron DeSantis during two conservative summits that both men had attended.

During both the Family Research Council (FRC) and the Concerned Women of America (CWA) Washington DC summits, Trump had made remarks about DeSantis allegedly plagiarizing his slogans and for having fallen from the sky like an injured bird. The two conservative groups at the summit could be particularly important in helping determine the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

National polling has shown that Trump has a big lead against DeSantis, who is in second place in the Republican primary polls. A poll from The Wall Street Journal has found that 59 percent of Republicans would support Trump while only 13 percent support DeSantis.

While speaking at the CWA’s leaders summit Trump stated that DeSantis was a “copycat” and that he was frequently using his phrases about the U.S. being a “failing nation” or a “nation in decline.” He added that these were unique phrases, but DeSantis used them all the time.

Trump proceeded to claim that DeSantis “throws hats” and that when he does it he flicks his wrist in a specific way that copies the way Trump had previously done it.

In the FRC Pray Vote Stand summit, Trump stated that DeSantis had fallen from the sky as “a very badly injured bird.” He proceeded to state that according to the polls, he was beating DeSantis “by a lot.”

DeSantis, during his remarks at the two summits, opted to avoid making direct references about Trump and instead focused on his record as governor.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com