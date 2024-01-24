Trump Insider Calls Out Speaker Johnson for Evoking God’s Name

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Steve Bannon, a former White House aide, has blasted House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) over his latest assertion that it had been “God’s will” for President Biden to be elected and noted that they needed a House Speaker and not a “theologian” in the country.

During an episode of “The War Room” podcast, Bannon played a clip of the remarks that the House Speaker had made on Wednesday, and had told the listeners that they needed to be prepared to have their “heads blow up.”

On Wednesday, Johnson had been asked whether he believed that the election of President Biden had been “God’s Will.” In response, Johnson argued that he believed in the Bible and that in the Bible it is stated that it is God who brings people up. He added that in his view, God is sovereign. He then pointed out that this was also a belief that the founding fathers had held and that they had acknowledged that the rights of people had not come from them but rather from God. He then stated that anyone who believes these things then they must believe that it was God’s will.

Bannon paused the clip at that point to state that Biden was an “illegitimate president” and claimed that the election had been “stolen.” Bannon, who left the Trump administration in August 2017, has perpetuated the unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen in Biden’s favor.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com