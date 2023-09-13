Trump Lawyers Looking to Move Lawsuit

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys have looked to move a lawsuit filed trying to disqualify Trump from the presidential race from the state to federal court. This is seen as the first step in a complex legal case that is likely to appear before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a Washington liberal group filed on Wednesday a lawsuit in Colorado state court arguing that a Constitutional clause dating back to the Civil War era would disqualify Trump from running for the White House again. According to the clause in question, anyone who had once sworn an oath to the Constitution and had engaged, participated, or aided in “insurrection” against the country would be barred from holding office again.

The Denver state judge who was originally assigned to the case recused himself citing there was a conflict of interest. On Thursday, Trump’s attorneys filed a motion to have the case moved to federal court arguing that the matter in question needed to be adjudicated not at a state but rather a federal level as it deals with a constitutional question. The plaintiffs however have maintained that the case should first be examined in state court, still, both sides expect that the case will have to be dealt with on a federal level as well.

Trump’s lawyers pointed out that the challenge currently is questioning whether Trump should be allowed on the Colorado ballot because of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

This is only the first of many similar legal challenges that are expected to emerge across the states by CREW and Free Speech for People, seeking to disqualify Trump from the race.

