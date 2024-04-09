Trump Raised a Jaw-Dropping Sum Just Last Month

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In March, the Republican National Committee (RNC) along with former President Donald Trump fundraised around $65.6 million. The operations leaders announced the haul on Wednesday which marks an important step up for the Republican party as they had previously been lagging behind during the first two months of the year.

Last month, the two organizations which had merged in March as Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee, ended the month with $93.1 million in cash.

The new RNC Chair Michael Whatley put out a statement in which he pointed out that while Trump has only been the presumptive nominee for less than a month, his campaign and the RNC had unified and placed all of their attention on being victorious in the 2024 election.

Trump campaign top adviser Susie Wiles noted in a statement that the campaign has been increasing its fundraising efforts and that their numbers in March are an indication of the overwhelming support that Trump has had from voters across the spectrum. She pointed out that while the Republican party might not be benefiting from the support of Silicon Valley and Hollywood elites, Trump was proud to have received support and donations from voters, who as she pointed out are the backbone of the country.

The Biden campaign has not yet released its fundraising haul for the last month, but last week President Biden brought in $26 million within a single fundraising night in New York City during an event with former Presidents Clinton and Obama.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com