Trump Ramps Up His Attacks on Migrants

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump is going to be resorting to familiar territory as he is preparing for the 2024 general election. Many of his attacks against President Joe Biden are focused on the situation at the border and the influx of migrants, as well as the consequences that the country is going to face if Biden wins a second term in office.

Trump has for years used his anti-immigrant rhetoric in order to gain support from his base, however, in recent weeks he has intensified these efforts even further, having warned about “migrant crime” and having made claims regarding migrants who speak languages that no one had “ever heard of.”

According to several new polls, immigration is the top concern for many voters in the upcoming election as they consider who to support in the November general election. Trump has made migration one of the central issues of his campaign and even went as far as to visit the Southern border at the same time as President Biden last month.

GOP strategist Ford O’Connell has argued that the more people could learn about the situation at the border the more they would get mad. He added that regardless of the language being used it drove the point home that Biden was not placing Americans first.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had made several inflammatory statements about migrants and part of his campaign had been focused on the possibility of constructing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as a way of blocking criminals from entering the country through the border.

