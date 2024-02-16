Trump Sends Scary Message to NATO

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, former President Donald Trump doubled down on his remarks about the NATO military alliance, arguing that during his administration the alliance had been made stronger as he had pushed for members to spend more on the alliance’s defense spending targets.

Trump urged that it was necessary for the alliance to do the same thing now. He argued that he had made the “NATO Strong” and that this was something that even Radical Left Democrats and Republicans In Name Only (RINOS) could admit. In his post on his social media platform Truth Social, he argued that during his time in the Oval Office, he had said that there were 20 Countries who had not been paying what they needed to pay towards the alliance and that he had called for them to pay up. He proceeded to say that without it it was not possible to have U.S. Military Protection.

Trump argued that these statements had led to more members paying their dues after years of the United States covering all the costs. However, he pointed out that now that he was not in office, they were doing the same things again.

These latest remarks come after he faced a lot of scrutiny from many officials both in the U.S. and abroad for a story he had shared during a South Carolina rally about how a foreign leader had questioned him about his previous threat to not defend those alliance members who did not pay what was required to reach the spending targets. Trump continued by saying that he told the leaders that in that case, he would “encourage” Russian aggression, as those who did not pay were “delinquent.”

