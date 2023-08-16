Trump Slapped With Even More Indictments

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney, is going to be filing a dozen indictments in connection to her investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies’ for their alleged actions in 2020.

According to a CNN report, the charges Willis will file will include charges of conspiracy and racketeering related to the pressure put on election officials. Sources also revealed to CNN that some of the indictments are expected to be filed next week.

Emory University law professor, Morgan Cloud, in an interview with CBS News, stated that the “racketeering statute” does not just apply to a “single crime” but is instead looking at the bigger picture.

He noted that if there is one team of state prosecutors in the U.S. who will be able to put together a charge under the racketeering statute, it will be the one in Georgia. He added that in the state, the statute is widely understood and is coherent to the jury. This is why he would be surprised if she did not end up pursuing these racketeering claims in the end.

Still, there are also other experts who point out that such charges would be completely unprecedented against a former president. As Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor from Georgia State University said, this is completely “uncharted territory” and that to apply the racketeering statute to election law would be completely new. He added that this is not something that has ever been done before in Georgia or elsewhere.

