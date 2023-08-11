Trump Targets His Jan. 6th Judge

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, former President Donald Trump announced that he and his legal team were going to request for the judge presiding over his federal charges regarding his latest indictment to be recused. They are also asking for a change in the venue as they have frequently argued that the venue should be changed from Washington, D.C., as they are not going to get a fair trial in the city.

In his Truth Social post, Trump argued that this is something everyone, including the judge, is aware of which is why they are requesting the recusal and venue change.

His posts did not just blast the judge and venue but also special counsel Jack Smith who is the one to bring forward the charges against Trump. In a post, he called Smith “deranged” and alleged that the case could have been brought forward years ago but it was only done now because of the 2024 presidential election.

Prosecutors and Trump’s legal team had spent the past weekend trying to come to an agreement regarding the government’s request for a protective order which has been requested by the government. The protective order would block Trump from sharing any of the evidence in this case publicly.

So far, Judge Tanya Chutkan has rejected Trump’s team’s request for an extension to the deadline for handling all of the evidence in this case. Trump’s attorney John Lauro has argued Trump had never attempted to overturn the election and that his statements were protected by the First Amendment.

