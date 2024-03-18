Trump’s Big Promise To His Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – After securing his position in the Republican presidential primary, the former President, Donald Trump, has declared his intention to confront his adversaries vigorously. These adversaries, he believes, are not just critics but also those he perceives to be misusing the justice system within the current administration and the Democratic Party.

In a discussion on “Greg Kelly Reports” aired by Newsmax, Trump emphasized his approach to responding to attacks. He stated, “While I aim to maintain civility and respect, it’s crucial to defend oneself against attacks. This defense might lead some to question my niceness, especially when I respond strongly.”

Trump didn’t shy away from comparing his administration’s achievements with what he views as the failures of the Biden administration. He proudly listed what he considers his key successes, including enhancing border security, bolstering the economy, reducing regulations, strengthening the military, establishing the Space Force, and implementing the Right to Try policy.

The conversation with Kelly also touched on the question of whether Trump’s achievements could sway Biden’s supporters or the moderates put off by Trump’s demeanor. Trump was candid, expressing no interest in altering his genuine self for broader appeal, despite recognizing the political landscape’s complexities.

Trump portrayed himself as a warrior against what he sees as malevolent forces within the political system, particularly criticizing the ongoing investigations and legal challenges he faces. He labeled these actions as attacks from ‘sick’ and ‘evil’ individuals aiming to undermine his efforts to contest Biden and the left-wing agenda.

Throughout the interview, Trump reiterated his belief in fighting back as a necessity, arguing that such resistance has fortified him in various roles – as a campaigner, debater, politician, and president. He asserted that without his readiness to engage in these battles, his voice would likely be marginalized, focusing perhaps only on his real estate endeavors rather than national leadership.

Trump concluded by targeting Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is responsible for the indictments against him, labeling Smith as a biased operative working against him to secure Biden’s re-election. Trump’s narrative remains one of defiance, framing his aggressive approach as essential for success in what he perceives as a highly contentious political arena.

