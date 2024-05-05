Republicans Flip on Marjorie Taylor Greene

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is having a hard time finding allies in her attempt to overthrow fellow Republican and Speaker of the House Mike Johson (R-La.) following his vote to get funding for Ukraine. Instead, many of the Georgia Republican’s fellow hard-right Republicans have indicated their opposition to her attempt when Congress reconvened after a week-long recess.

Longtime ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who spearheaded the “motion to vacate” that led to Kevin McCarthy losing the Speakership, revealed that he would “oppose” doing the same for Johnson, whom he has been critical of “at the current time.”

Gaetz’s sentiment was seconded by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a fellow Florida Republican, who indicated that MTG’s idea was “not gonna happen” given the Republican’s “slim majority” in the House.

Luna has been a vocal critic of the GOP’s chaos in the House, suggesting that it could lead to the party losing its majority.

However, she added that she doesn’t “support what [Johnson’s] doing,” given he had reneged on his word to fellow Republicans.

Many other Republicans were also vocal in their opposition to MTG.

Several conservative lawmakers who criticized the recent spending bills and foreign aid package approved by Johnson indicated they weren’t ready to support MTG’s attempt to remove Johnson.

The group cited numerous reasons, including fear it would disrupt the GOP’s unity during election season, concern there isn’t a better replacement, and that they wouldn’t maintain a majority, while others indicated the time isn’t right.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), dismissed any notion that Greene’s efforts would reap any meaningful results, saying he hadn’t heard “any chatter” or “critical mass for it.”

When asked if he would vote to remove Johnson like he had in the case of McCarthy, he stated he wouldn’t “answer a hypothetical,” adding that despite being “frustrated, disappointed and disgruntled,” now was not the time.

Biggs also echoed Luna’s concerns about the House possibly losing its majority, adding that the House GOP was on the brink of a “one-vote majority,” explaining that even one person being out sick could lead the party to be in the minority on any particular day.

