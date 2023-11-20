Trump’s Georgia Trial Looks to Be a Long One

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Fani Willis, the District Attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, estimated that the sweeping racketeering case she had brought against former President Donald Trump could end in early 2025 after the 2024 presidential election.

As she shared during an event hosted by The Washington Post, she believed that this was going to be a case that could end up being on appeals for years. She also stated that the trial was likely to take several months and that she did not believe it would end until the winter of 2024 if not even later.

In her case, Willis alleges that Trump, who is currently leading the 2024 Republican presidential primary race, along with 18 other co-defendants had conspired to overturn the results of the presidential elections in 2020 in Georgia through the usage of fake Electoral College votes.

So far, four co-defendants in the case have accepted plea deals, including former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, as well as bail bondsman Scott hall.

The trial starting date has not yet been set, but previously Willis had stated that they were hoping for the trial to start in early March. However, as Trump has multiple other trials he is involved in planning the days of the trial could be challenging.

Trump is facing a total of 13 charges in this case, including charges over having violated Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act. This charge is normally used for combating organized crime.

