Veterans Endorse 2024 Republican Candidate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Concerned Veterans of America Action (CVA Action), a veteran advocacy group, officially endorsed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential race. Haley is married to a military man.

Russ Duerstine, a CVA Action senior adviser, pointed out that Haley has shown herself to be a strong leader who is dedicated to ensuring freedom and liberty in the United States. As he pointed out in the press release, this is exactly what veterans had also fought for.

He proceeded to point out that Haley has a proven track record in politics, having served the American people both as the South Carolina governor and as the U.N. ambassador. He added that Haley was the spouse of a service member and was aware of what veterans who returned home faced. She has always supported veterans and their families and is going to work to ensure that the promises made to those who serve the country are being kept and that veterans will have access to health care.

He continued by arguing that Haley was going to prioritize the country’s national defense, and revitalize the economy while also taking advantage of the energy capabilities of the United States. He added that she is the leader the country needs to unify everyone instead of having them fight against one another.

Duerstine, in the release, further called for voters to support Haley and vote for her to become the next U.S. President.

Haley, in her statement to Fox News Digital, expressed her honor at having received the support of CVA Action.

