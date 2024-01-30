Voters Send Stern Message To Republicans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), stated that the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary results are an indication that GOP voters are aware of who they are looking to support in November. She further argued that former President Donald Trump is who everyone in the Republican party should unite to support.

Her remarks came only a day after Trump’s win in New Hampshire, where former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came behind Trump by double digits. McDaniel argued that based on the current results, she did not think that Haley had any way to win the Republican nomination.

On Tuesday, in an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, McDaniel argued that looking at the current situation she could not see a path for Haley to move forward. She added that while she thinks she has run a great campaign it was time for her to accept the message that the voters were putting out.

McDaniel pointed out that everyone in the Republican party needed to unite behind the person who would be the eventual GOP nominee. As she pointed out, this was going to be Trump, which is why they needed to support him to defeat President Joe Biden.

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ first called the New Hampshire race at 8 p.m. noting that the former President had earned 54.6 percent, which is over 170,000 votes. Haley, who had put a lot of time and resources into campaigning in the state, was behind Trump by double digits, earning 43.4 percent.

