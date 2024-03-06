White House Refuses To Let Biden Take Cognitive Test

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, 81-year-old President Joe Biden took his annual physical test but omitted taking a cognitive test. The White House has claimed that a cognitive test was not necessary as the president passed one each day that he was on the job.

However, despite these claims there are a lot of concerns about the decline of the president’s cognitive abilities especially following the release of the report by special counsel Robert Hur. In his assessment Hur had argued that part of the reason he did not call for charges to be placed against Biden over his mishandling of classified documents is because it would be hard for a jury to convict him. As he pointed out, a serious felony would require a “mental state of willfulness.”

During Wednesday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued that Biden did not require a cognitive test. As she argued, this was not her assessment but rather the one made by his doctor Kevin O’Connor. She proceeded to say that this assessment was also made by the neurologist.

As she pointed out, the doctor had claimed that Biden, who is the commander-in-chief, was passing a cognitive test each day he was in office. She added that everyday Biden was moving between topics that he deeply understood.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke at the White House about community safety and crime and told reporters that everything was “great.” He added that when he was asked if his doctors had believed there was anything of concern he had joked that the only thing was that he looks “too young.”

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com