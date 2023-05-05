Americans Reveal Who Is Really Dividing the Country

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new poll from the Associated Press Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights showed that around three-quarters of U.S. adults believe that the media is becoming more and more politically polarized. A little bit less than half of the respondents also claimed that they did not trust that the media had the ability to fairly report on the news.

The poll was released on Wednesday before World Press Freedom Day and found that many Americans are concerned about misinformation and the role that the media, politicians, and social media have in spreading it. Many are also concerned about the increasing threats to journalists’ safety and security.

Barbara Jordan, a 53-year-old from Hutchinson, Kansas, said that “the news riles people up.” She added that instead of watching news on television, she was now dedicating hours online to conduct her own research, adding that it is now much more trustworthy to search for something online than to listen to the TV.

This disbelief in the factual validity of mainstream news could lead to more and more Americans switching from mainstream news media to social media and unreliable websites for their news sources. Many of these sources will also spread misleading claims and can become echo chambers that perpetuate the same misinformation.

Currently, only 16 percent of Americans said that they are very confident in the ability of news media to report the news fully and fairly, and 45 percent said that they were not confident at all.

