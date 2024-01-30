Biden Calls Trump the Winner

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following former President Donald Trump’s victory in the first in the nation Republican primary, President Biden has refocused his campaign as he expects the 2024 general election to turn into a 2020 presidential rematch.

Biden in his message to voters noted that it was clear that Trump would win his party’s nomination. He added that this means that the stakes in the country could not be any higher as their personal freedoms, democracy, and right to vote are at stake.

While Biden himself was not part of the New Hampshire Democratic primary race ballot, he still managed to win the state’s primary by receiving over half of the state’s votes with write-in votes. He proceeded to thank voters for this “historic demonstration” of their commitment to the country’s democracy and urged independent and GOP voters to join them.

Biden in his message proceeded to call for unity urging people to remember that there was nothing the United States could not do if they ended up doing it together.

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ called the primary race at 8 p.m. in favor of the former President who had won 54.6 percent of the votes. Nikki Haley, who is the only other Republican presidential candidate, earned 43.4 percent of support.

After his victory in the primary election, the Trump campaign issued a statement noting that the race was over. He also thanked the supporters who have backed him through every arrest, witch hunt, and election. During his victory speech, Trump also mocked Haley who had claimed that the election was not yet over.

