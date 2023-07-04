Biden Catches Up To Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A fresh poll from Quinnipiac University, released on Wednesday, reveals a tight race between past President Trump and incumbent President Biden in Pennsylvania.

In a theoretical 2024 competition, 47% of registered Pennsylvania voters indicate their support for Trump, while 46% stand behind Biden, the poll suggests.

Party lines appeared to significantly influence the preferences of Pennsylvania’s Republicans and Democrats. The hypothetical Trump-Biden rerun showed that 89% of registered GOP voters would side with Trump, and 94% of registered Democratic voters would vote for Biden.

In the same hypothetical situation, independent voters exhibited a preference for Trump over Biden, with 51% supporting the former president, compared to 37% for the current one.

Trump emerges as the dominant figure in the expanding group of GOP candidates, garnering 49% of the support from GOP voters in Pennsylvania, according to the poll. Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, is the runner-up with 25% support, while Chris Christie, former New Jersey Governor, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence are tied for third place with a 5% support each.

The only other candidates who achieved more than a 1% backing are Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Governor, and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, each receiving a 4% poll rate.

“Despite facing intense legal challenges, Trump overshadows other GOP contenders (including Ron DeSantis) and is evenly matched with President Biden,” shared Tim Malloy, a Polling Analyst at Quinnipiac University, in a press statement.

As for the Democratic side, Biden enjoys a considerable lead over two hopefuls who have made their long-shot bids for the Democratic nomination, according to the Quinnipiac study.

Among Pennsylvania Democratic voters, Biden is polling at 71%. In contrast, anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has secured 17% support, and self-help writer Marianne Williamson has collected 5% backing.

