Biden Flips the Narrative, Frames Trump?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Biden has once again taken jabs against former President Donald Trump over his economic record while in office. The two are likely to rematch for the White House in 2024.

While Biden did not explicitly mention Trump in his criticism, many of the comments that he had made, made it clear that he was making direct attacks against Trump. While delivering his Labor Day speech in Philadelphia, Biden stated that the “last guy” in the White House had been viewing the “world from Park Avenue” and that he had moved many jobs to China. He added that his decisions have also endangered pensions and when he had left the White House there were fewer jobs available than before.

On Friday, Biden also attacked Trump by stating that only he and one other President had managed to end their presidency with fewer available jobs than when they had entered office.

The two speeches show that Biden, who has been using his Bidenomics as one of the key points in his 2024 presidential campaign, is thinking about 2024 Republican candidate Trump. The economy has been a weakness for the Biden administration as many Americans are not confident in his handling of the economy thus far. In fact, the RealClearPolitics polling average has found that only 38 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s performance with the economy, while 58.4 percent disapprove of his handling.

If Trump wins the Republican nomination, then the economy is guaranteed to be one of the areas in which he is most likely to attack President Biden.

