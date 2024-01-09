Biden Fumes as Republicans Visit Southern Border

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, over 60 House Republicans led by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., visited the U.S.-Mexico border as they try to increase awareness about the migrant crisis at the border.

The group visited Eagle Pass, Texas, as they are expected to place more demands on the Democrats and President Biden to set up new immigration policies in order to handle the influx of immigration.

In November, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics showed that there were 242,418 migrant encounters, marking the third-highest record that has been officially recorded since the start of the crisis in January 2021.

On Monday, a CBP source revealed that there were around 302,000 encounters in December and that the number of encounters was going to exceed September’s record of 269,735.

The lawmaker’s trip to the southern border comes as the Senate has struggled to reach an agreement for an emergency spending bill that would include measures for securing the southern border, as well as additional aid to be sent to Ukraine and Israel. The House GOP and some Republicans in the Senate have been pushing for sweeping changes to immigration laws.

On Tuesday, Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to state that the current situation would warrant big policy changes. He added that House Republicans were going to continue pushing for real solutions that would help secure the southern border.

Johnson’s spokesperson Raj Shah had previously argued that the funding that the President was looking for was not so that they could secure the border, blocking illegal immigrants from entering the country, but instead was so that the immigrants could be processed through the “catch and release policy.”

