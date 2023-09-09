Biden Responds to Comments About His Age

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, President Joe Biden during a Labor Day speech in front of Sheet Metal Workers union members in Philadelphia, ridiculed the idea that he was going to drop out of the 2024 presidential race because of his age.

In his response to critics, the President stated that while he is old, his age actually has brought him great wisdom. He then pointed out that he had been doing this for much longer than everyone else and that he was going to continue doing it with their help.

These statements came after an interview a day earlier on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Franklin Foer, a Biden biographer who stated that if Biden decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race because of his age, it was not going to be a “total shock.”

However, the 80-year-old President has never indicated that he is considering the possibility of dropping out of the presidential race. Still, Foer argues that Biden’s usage of the word “fate” whenever referring to his life is an indication.

A University of Wisconsin-Madison professor stated according to USA Today that even if Biden’s age has not had an effect on how able he is to perform his job, there were many members of the public who thought that he did not have the physical stamina or mental sharpness required.

Biden is known for his many gaffes and most recently in June he mixed up his words and referred to the prime minister of India as the Chinese prime minister. He has also frequently mixed-up Iraq and Ukraine.

