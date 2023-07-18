Biden Says China Has Warned Putin

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, President Biden, during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, stated that China has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he should not use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Biden’s warning came as a response to a question on whether there were any worries relating to Putin potentially taking more drastic actions following the recent Wagner Group coup and the disorganization of Russian generals.

Biden argued that he did not believe there was a possibility of Putin using nuclear weapons. He added that the use of nuclear weapons is not only something the West has actively discouraged, but also it something that all other nations have warned him against – even China.

The last time Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke was during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November. However, there have been some meetings between members of the administration and the Chinese government recently.

Biden recently joined the NATO Summit in Lithuania during which NATO member countries renewed their support for Ukraine while they fought off the Russian invasion. This was a blow to Putin as the West has continued to grow closer and used its resources to support Ukraine. The summit also included the introduction of Sweden to NATO, further expanding the countries that are currently members of the alliance.

There were also discussions about Ukraine potentially joining NATO, however, all member states agree that cannot happen until the war with Russia has come to an end.

Following the NATO Summit, Biden visited Helsinki.

