Trump Officials Call Out Biden for Major Iran Failure

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has voiced strong criticism of President Biden’s approach to a potential threat from Iran, accusing the president of essentially enabling rather than deterring a retaliatory strike on Israel.

President Biden, on a Friday alert, suggested an imminent attack from Iran might occur over the weekend, simply stating “don’t” when asked about his message to Iran. Pompeo, speaking on Fox News with Martha MacCallum, condemned this response as insufficient and hazardous.

He argued that simply saying “don’t” multiple times does not constitute a robust national security strategy or serve as a deterrent. Pompeo highlighted recent U.S. intelligence warnings and noted that Western intelligence indicates Israel is preparing for a significant attack from Iran, purportedly in retaliation for an April 1 assault on its embassy in Damascus, Syria, which killed seven Iranian military advisors.

In response to the rising tensions, Americans have been advised to avoid traveling to Israel, U.S. troops have been repositioned in the Middle East, and there are increasing concerns about a larger regional conflict.

Pompeo was particularly critical of the current U.S. administration’s actions, deeming them ineffective. He referenced previous attacks attributed to Iran and its proxies, including an October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and ongoing attacks on American interests in the region.

He underscored the continuous threat posed by Iran to U.S. citizens and interests, including attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels and hostages taken by Hamas in Gaza. Pompeo stressed that the U.S. cannot be disregarded when its ally, Israel, is under attack.

Moreover, Pompeo described the Biden administration’s message as effectively giving Iran the go-ahead, given its stated intentions towards Israel and the United States. He reiterated his criticism from the previous month, accusing the Biden administration of being overly lenient towards Tehran and asserting that negotiation with Iran was not a viable option.

