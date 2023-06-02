Boebert Sparks Outrage After Praising Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Representative Lauren Boebert praised a man that had heckled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her recent town hall event.

On Friday evening, Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, was in Queens at a town hall where she was addressing key legislative issues and was hearing from constituents. During the event, a man started shouting at the representative about her stance on the immigration issue. Specifically, he stated that Americans needed to come before migrants. He proceeded to call her a “piece of s***,” and continued shouting other profanities before being taken away by security.

On Sunday, Boebert, a MAGA Republican, took to Twitter to praise the heckler for the way he handled the New York representative. In her tweet, she said that it was “nice to see that some sanity still lives on in New York’s 14th District.” She then stated that if anyone wanted to “see Sandy get absolutely destroyed by her own constituents, just take a look.”

Regardless of Boebert’s attempts to show the opposition that Ocasio-Cortez might face from her constituents, in reality, the New York representative is still popular in her home district. She was easily re-elected both in 2020 and 2022 against Republican challengers John Cummings and Tina Forte, with more than 70 percent of the votes every time.

Boebert, on the other hand, only narrowly managed to win her own re-election last year against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is planning to run again next year.

