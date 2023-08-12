CBS Poll Reveals Public Opinion on Donald Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A CBS poll found that 51 percent of Americans believe that former President Donald Trump had attempted to remain in the White House following 2020.

The respondents were also asked how they would have perceived a scheme regarding an election. Fifty-four percent argued that such an event would undermine democracy, however, 17 percent argued that the occurrence actually would have been upholding democracy. 28 percent stated that it would be neither of these cases.

Last week Trump, was indicted again, this time in investigation of his actions just three years ago. The majority of Americans, 59 percent, believe that the investigations against the former president are only meant to block him from participating in the next race in a year’s time. Finally, 57 percent argued that they were meant to uphold the rule of law and 52 percent argued that they were in support of democracy.

However, there also seems to be a clear majority in those who believe that the probes and indictments against Trump are personal. Both MAGA and non-MAGA Republicans are also a lot more likely to claim that the investigations against Trump were in reality an attack. However, there is a clear separation between them as 77 percent of MAGA Republicans believe them to be an attack, while 42 percent of non-MAGA Republicans believe the same.

