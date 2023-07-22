Chris Christie Exposes Trump’s Big Secret

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has claimed that former President Donald Trump has privately admitted that Biden got the best of him during the last election. Christie also argued that prior to the 2020 presidential election, Trump had been worried about the possibility of losing to Biden.

Trump is currently leading the 2024 presidential primary race by a large margin. He has entered the presidential race hoping to win back the White House, which he lost to President Biden in 2020.

The Republican presidential primary is a fairly packed race, where the majority of Republican candidates are only receiving single-digit support. However, Trump is managing to win more than 50 percent of the support according to some early polls.

Former New Jersey Governor Christie, who had previously run in the 2016 presidential race and had previously been an ally of Trump during his previous time in office, has now become one of the most vocal oppositions that the former President faces. He has repeatedly been willing to attack Trump directly, something that many other GOP candidates are unwilling to do out of fear that they might alienate the Republican base.

On Sunday, while appearing on ABC News’s This Week, Christie said that despite everything, the results of the election a few years ago were clear and that Biden had won fair and square. He further told host George Stephanopoulos that he had been concerned with the possibility of losing prior to the presidential race.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com