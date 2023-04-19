Democrat Group Attacks Black Republican

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Tara Setmayer, the Lincoln Project senior advisor and anti-Trump conservative, blasted Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in a recent MSNBC broadcast.

She specifically referred to the African American senator as a “racial pacifier” and continued by claiming that he was the Republican party’s “racial security blanket.” These comments made it clear that Setmayer considers him to be a token figure within his party that is meant to help the GOP portray a better picture of themselves regarding different race issues.

Setmayer’s statements are going to be featured on this week’s episode of “The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

Capehart first referred to Scott during the broadcast by stating that he is a “fascinating” person who is not “shy” about talking about race, even though he belongs to the Republican party.

Recently, Scott made national headlines after launching a 2024 presidential exploratory committee to determine whether he wants to launch an official campaign for the White House in 2024. He has previously talked about his personal experience of being racially profiled and has even been one of the leading voices behind the Republican legislative efforts for police reforms.

However, Setmayer did not appear to be as impressed claiming that Scott is just “trying to make a name for himself” and that he is taking advantage of the GOP needing a “racial pacifier.” She proceeded to claim that Scott was only there to exhibit that the party had some diversity.

