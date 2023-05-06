Democrat Shamelessly Lies in Biden’s Defense

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Biden’s campaign national co-chair Senator Coons (Delaware) stated that Biden is “agile” and “faster on his feet than most members of Congress” following the criticisms about whether the President’s age would inhibit him from serving one more term in office.

In an attendance on ABC News, Coons told anchor Martha Raddatz that there was no basis to the concerns about the age of Biden. He added that she was present last night during the White House Correspondents Dinner and that Biden was “fast on his feet,” “agile” and had “great delivery.”

He continued to state that people saw him in the SOTU address, which was close to an hour and a half long. He added that Biden is “capable” and that his record makes him clearly qualified to be seeking reelection. He noted that instead of his age, the focus should be on the experience and wisdom he brings and all of the accomplishments that he has had within his first two years in office.

A new NBC poll found that 70 percent of Americans, including 51 percent of Democrats, do not believe that Biden should be seeking reelection. Almost half of those who had previously voted in the election also claimed that Biden’s age was a “major” concern. When Raddatz brought the poll results up, Coons avoided answering and stated that Biden’s campaign was placing its focus on his accomplishments and how he is different from former President Donald Trump, who is currently believed to be the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP primary.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com