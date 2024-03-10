Democrats Desperate to Vote Ted Cruz Out of Congress

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Super Tuesday, the Democrats who are looking to flip a U.S. Senate seat were closely watching the race in Texas to see who voters would nominate to go against Sen. Ted Cruz (R). Cruz won the 2018 race by a small margin.

Former NFL player U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, from Dallas, as well as state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, have received the most attention in the primary. Texas Democrats are looking at a possible breakthrough candidate even though the party has not managed to win a statewide office in Texas in three decades. This is the longest streak in any place in the country.

However, the Democrats are not letting that fact dissuade them as they believe that Florida and Texas are the best calls for them to preserve their control of the Senate. Currently the Senate is split 51-49 in favor of the Democrats, however, that is with the inclusion of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has announced that he would not be seeking reelection. His seat is likely to go to a Republican in the upcoming election.

There are seven other Democrats who have also joined the Texas Senate primary race, including state Rep. Carl Sherman. Cruz is not facing any major primary opponent and officially won the Republican nomination on Tuesday to serve for a third term in office.

If elected, Allred is going to be the first Black senator in Texas. As part of his campaigning efforts, he has raised over $21 million, which is a lot more than his other primary challengers.

