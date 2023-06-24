Democrats End More U.S. Oil Production

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – U.S. District Judge William Conley, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, ordered that Canadian energy company Enbridge needs to shut down a part of their oil pipeline that is running through tribal land in Wisconsin within the next three years. They are also expected to pay $5.2 million in compensation to the tribe for trespassing and will be required to hand to the tribe a portion of their profits until the shutdown of the pipeline is completed.

The order was issued on Friday in Madison, with this decision coming only a month after the Bad River Band had informed him that the immediate shutdown of the pipeline was required after the heavy spring rains led to the riverbank eroding.

The pipeline helps in the transportation of 540,000 barrels of oil every day from Canada. On Saturday, the company’s spokesperson revealed that they were planning on appealing the judge’s order.

Conley argued in the ruling that it was possible that a sudden shutdown might lead to oil shortages and a price increase in the United States, which is why Enbridge was encouraged by the court to take into account the risks.

Enbridge, in a court filing prior to the order, argued that a fast shutdown of the pipeline was unnecessary and that it would cause turmoil in the market. The company also proposed that the pipeline should be re-routed around the tribal reservation, but so far they have not received the federal approvals required for this move.

