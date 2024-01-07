FBI Investigating ‘Strange Crash’ at NY Concert

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The FBI is going to be involved in the investigation into the New Year’s Day car crash which took place near the Kodak Center in Rochester, N.Y., following a concert by the jazz band Moe. The band performed in front of a crowd of around 1,000 people.

On Monday, during a press conference Rochester Police Department Chief David Smith confirmed that at around 12:50 a.m., a Ford Expedition had crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander killing the two passengers on board. The crash resulted in an explosion and large fire which took almost one hour to extinguish.

Smith stated that apart from the two people in the car who had lost their lives, there are two more people currently fighting for their lives as a result of the accident. He added that the collision had not only affected those in the two vehicles but also a group of pedestrians who had been injured during the explosion.

Once the fire was extinguished, officials were able to discover a dozen gasoline canisters from around the vehicle.

Smith has noted that the FBI, federal officials, and his department were working to determine what had caused the crash. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter he noted that currently there were limited details about this case, but that they would continue to investigate in order to answer all the unanswered questions.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans similarly stated during a press conference that the accident had resulted in multiple families losing their loved ones who had died in the accident.

The band, “moe.” also released a statement noting that the night had been meant to be a celebration but instead ended up being a tragedy.

