GOP Finally Considers Gun Reform

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Tennessee Governor Lee has called for the state legislature to hold a special legislative session looking into gun reform and public safety, only a month after the mass school shooting in Nashville.

According to an announcement made by Lee’s office on Tuesday, the session is going to begin on August 21. In the announcement, it was also stated that Lee would be meeting with legislators, stakeholders, and local residents to discuss possible options and solutions ahead of the special session.

In his own statement, Lee stated that he was calling for this special session after discussions with members of the General Assembly. The session was going to be focused on protecting communities across the state as well as protecting the rights of “law-abiding citizens.” He further noted that currently there is an agreement that taking action is necessary in order to help protect the people of Tennessee, as well as support law enforcement officials.

More than a month ago, a gunman opened fire at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., and opened fire, killing three adults and three 9-year-old children. The incident led to many calling for an end to gun violence and for actions to be taken to protect the people of the state.

The incident also led to the expulsion from the GOP-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives of Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones (Nashville) and Justin Pearson (Memphis), both of whom are black, because of their role in protesting against gun violence.

Jones and Pearson were reinstated within one week.

