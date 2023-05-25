GOP Flips on Trump-Appointed FBI Director

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, House Republicans accused the FBI and its director, Christopher Wray, of corruption, stating that the official, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump, has been using the agency to target alleged other political opponents.

The House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government recently released a report in which they spoke about the problems concerning the senior leadership of the FBI. They added high ranking FBI officials have often engaged in retaliatory conduct, misallocated resources, and abused the agency’s position.

In the committee’s hearing, three current and former FBI “whistleblowers,” Garret O’Boyle, Steve Friend, and Marcus Allen, spoke about the agency. In the same week, special counsel John Durham released his final report on the origin of the FBI’s Trump-Russia collusion investigation. Following a four-year investigation, Durham concluded that there was no evidence that suggested that any FBI official or employee had actively been a part of a conspiracy.

Following the release of the report, Trump slammed all of the criminal investigations looking into his alleged wrongdoings, including the ones looking into possible mishandling of classified documents, and the one examining whether he attempted to change the results of the presidential election in Georgia.

Republican Representative Harriet Hageman, who defeated Liz Cheney for her seat in Wyoming, stated on Thursday that the FBI leadership was corrupt. During the hearing, she also alleged that the FBI had knowingly pushed the “Russia hoax,” targeting Catholics for their faith, and parents for wanting to keep their children protected.

