GOP Governor Says Nikki Haley Going To Win

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), in an interview on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” reiterated that he believes Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley would be able to win next month’s South Carolina primary and argued that she was “surging” in popularity.

On Monday, Sununu claimed that Haley could win South Carolina and that she had already managed to go from single digits in Iowa to 20 percent, and then to around 45 percent in New Hampshire clearly showing that she has managed to skyrocket in the race. He added that he was the one who was surging and that Haley had won in South Carolina before which shows that she knew what to do to win the primary.

Sununu proceeded to argue that unlike Trump, Haley was able to speak about successes she has had in the state however Trump could not.

At that point, Elizabeth Prann, the anchor of NewNation interrupted the governor to point out that while Haley has been matching up very well against President Biden she is not performing as well against former President Donald Trump who continues to lead the Republican race.

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ polling index has found that Trump is leading in South Carolina by 31.3 points. He is also leading in the national polling where he is shown to have 70.7 percent of the vote while Haley is only shown to have 13.9 percent.



On Monday, Sununu seemed to dismiss these numbers arguing that the election would actually come down to the last couple of weeks if not days in these races.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com