Haley Calls Trump “Weak in the Knees”

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley claimed that former President Donald Trump was “weak in the knees” when it came to handling Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Haley’s comments came on Monday during an interview on “Fox & Friends” with host Steve Doocy who had asked her whether she was on the same page as Trump when it came to handling Russia. In response, she had argued that Trump was weak when it came to handling Putin and that this was evident by the former President’s reluctance to release a statement following the death of Alexei Navalny, who was politically opposed to Putin and died in a Russian prison.

Haley added that Putin had murdered Navalny because he was politically opposed to him. She proceeded to note that Trump needed to pay more attention to global threats to U.S. security but that instead he was not talking about it.

Haley also pointed out that Trump’s attention was actually on his court cases which was the problem as Russia was taking action and surrounding the Baltics. She added that if they proceed to invade the Baltics then that would mark the invasion of a NATO country and it would result in the United States being involved in a war. As she said they needed to ensure that they would be preventing this war.

Haley claimed that currently, the focus needed to be on protecting Americans and preventing a war. She added that another important issue was securing the U.S. border and restoring the country’s economy.

