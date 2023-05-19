Highly Controversial Democrat May Run in 2024

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has hinted that he is considering placing a bid for the White House in 2024 as an independent. Manchin has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden and his agenda, despite the fact that one of his primary concerns relates to the divisiveness in the country currently.

In a recent interview with The Messenger on Friday, Manchin stated that most people were upset that Biden was not doing more to unify the country, especially during a time when former President Donald Trump was trying to divide the country. He added that looking at this situation, it’s entirely natural for people to wonder if a different and better option may be available.

He added that those people looking for different options would find that there are, in fact, plenty of other options. Manchin is currently facing re-election in 2024 as a Democrat in a deep red state. Trump had previously won West Virginia by 42 points in 2016 and 39 percent of the vote in 2020. Manchin further assessed that there was a very small possibility that Trump would manage to win his party’s nomination in the next few months, especially as popular two-term Gov. Jim Justice is considering launching his own presidential campaign.

Manchin, chair of the Senate Energy Committee, has so far been blocking all of Biden’s nominations for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Manchin proceeded to state that he was more concerned with the country’s current standing than about anything else. He added that as of right now, he had no intention of switching parties or becoming an independent like Democratic Sen. Krysten Sinema of Arizona had last year.

