House Democrats Pull Off Incredible Achievement, GOP Panics

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is preparing for what is expected to be a challenging election as they are hoping to regain the House majority.

The DCCC, under the leadership of House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York and committee chair Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington State, has raised $37.7 million during the first quarter of 2023 fundraising, with $16.9 million being raised in March.

From January to March, the House Democrats’ campaign committee fundraised a record amount for an off-election year, and it brought close to $12 million more than the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) did within the same time period. On Monday, the DCCC’s first quarter fundraising figures were also reported by Fox News. It was noted that within the first three months of the year, the NRCC had raised $25.8 million.

In the past three months, Jeffries had directly raised $26.6 million which helped the DCCC’s total fundraising amount reach $33.4. The minority leader’s team also pointed out that in the past three months, Jeffries had traveled to nine states in an effort to help the Democrats win back the House majority.

DelBene, in a statement, noted that these amounts were going to be critical in the House Democrats’ attempts to win back the majority. She added that this further shows that the people are ready to put House Republicans back to being the minority party after the 2024 election.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com