Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Chilling Threat to Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Marjorie Taylor Greene has promised that should former President Donald Trump take back the White House, then she would “go after all of them.” This remark was made after it was reported that a charity focused on boosting Black voter turnout is aiming to support the Democrats. In regards to this, she argued that this time they would not forgive anything.

According to all Republican presidential primary polls, Trump has a significant lead against all other candidates in the 2024 presidential race.

Last week Trump, was indicted for a fourth time on 13 charges. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump previously pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to his previous indictments. The first indictment against Trump concerned a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, the second on his alleged mishandling of classified documents and the third is a federal indictment related to his actions regarding the 2020 election.

A recent report from the Capital Research Center, which is focused on analyzing the ways foundations and charities were spending money and getting involved in politics, pointed out that the Voter Registration Project is “the largest and most corrupt ‘charitable’ voter registration effort” in U.S. history. The project’s website notes that they are focused on ensuring that underrepresented groups are registered voters, noting that this is a non-partisan effort.

In response to the report, former White House adviser Stephen Miller wrote “RICO?” a reference to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act under which Trump and his allies were indicted in Georgia.

Greene responded to that comment by stating “Yes.” She added that when the Republicans win back the White House they would go after everyone.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com