Michael Cohen Issues Warning to Jack Smith

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former personal attorney to Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, on Saturday, warned special counsel Jack Smith that he should consider very seriously Trump’s attempts to incite his supporters and to threaten his opponents and rivals. Cohen pointed out that while there were people who argued that Smith should not be worried, he disagreed with that statement, and that the MAGA mob could be scary.

Since his appointment as the special counsel, Smith has often been the former President’s target. This is because he was selected to oversee the two cases relating to former President Donald Trump handled by the Department.

On Thursday, Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that this was the first time in U.S. history that the entirety of the legal system was “under siege.” He further pointed out that this was all because of President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Smith.

In January, Trump referred to Smith as a “terrorist” during an appearance on The Mark Levin Show where he said that because he has a conflict, Smith should resign. He added that he was a “Trump hater” and a close friend to the Weismann and other people at the Justice Department.

Last week, Trump received a target letter by Smith over the second case he was looking into regarding the former president. Trump announced that he received the letter on Truth Social.

Previously, Smith filed 37 felony counts against Trump relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty in that case and has maintained that he is completely innocent in this case.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com