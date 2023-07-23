Michigan Attorney Charges Sixteen People

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Michigan’s attorney general charged sixteen individuals that acted as “fake electors” in an attempt to change the state’s results in the 2020 presidential election. Each of the defendants is going to be facing six different charges that range from conspiracy to uttering and publishing, to conspiracy to commit a forgery.

According to the court filings, the individuals had met in the Michigan Republican Party headquarters where they had signed the documents claiming to be the state electors. Michigan was one of the states that had been won by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Following the signing of the documents, the individuals proceeded to appear at the Michigan Capitol.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) in a video announcement stated that their claim was a “lie” and that they had not been the “duly elected and qualified electors.” She added that this was something all of the defendants were aware of, but still, they proceeded with their deception.

According to the allegations, several of the defendants then had appeared at the state capitol grounds and claimed they were allowed to cast ballots as they were state electors.

If found guilty on all counts, then the fake electors could each face over 60 years in prison. However, it is unlikely that such a large sentence will be handed down. Nessel has also claimed that she had not ruled out the possibility of additional defendants facing charges.

