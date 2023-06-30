Military Veterans Trapped In Foreign Nation

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Commencing in the upcoming fall, military retirees currently residing in Turkey have been informed of a significant change that will impact their lives. They have received official notification stating that they will no longer be granted access to U.S. bases situated within the country. This decision has far-reaching consequences, as it effectively severs their connections to crucial American services and products that have been accessible to them until now. The memorandum announcing this restriction was issued by Air Force Col. Calvin B. Powell, who holds the position of commander for the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base.

This new directive will affect a sizeable number of individuals, as approximately 121 retired U.S. military personnel, who have chosen to make Turkey their home in their post-military life, will face the brunt of this decision. Once the restriction is implemented on October 1, they will be barred from entering commissaries that offer a range of American groceries and department stores housing an array of products imported from the United States. These facilities have been valuable resources for retirees and their families, providing them with easy access to American goods and ensuring a sense of familiarity amidst a foreign setting.

In addition to the loss of access to commissaries and department stores, the retired military personnel will also be deprived of the convenience of American post office boxes, which are located within the on-base post offices. This particular service holds tremendous importance for the retirees, as it facilitates the delivery of vital medications and enables them to actively participate in U.S. elections by casting their votes. One retiree, who chose to share his story with Fox News Digital under the alias Michael, highlighted the significance of this service in his life. He expressed deep concern that without access to the base, he and others in a similar position would no longer be able to receive the essential medications that they depend on, which are sourced from America.

Michael’s personal experience sheds light on the challenges retirees may face in relying solely on the Turkish postal system. He recounted instances where the local postage system exhibited unreliability, with a substantial number of packages—roughly one to two out of every three—failing to reach their intended destinations. This alarming statistic raises doubts about the efficiency and dependability of the Turkish postal system, particularly when it comes to handling and delivering vital medications. Moreover, the restriction on accessing reliable American postal services is likely to impact the retirees’ ability to exercise their democratic rights, including casting their votes in future U.S. elections.

The ramifications of this decision are profound, as it not only hampers retirees’ access to necessary goods and services but also jeopardizes their well-being and democratic participation. The retirees, like Michael, who have bravely served their country and made sacrifices during their military careers, find themselves grappling with the uncertainty and challenges posed by this sudden change. Their concerns regarding the reliability of alternative systems and their inability to maintain the same level of access to American products and services are legitimate and deserve attention.

In conclusion, the restriction on military retirees’ access to U.S. bases in Turkey, effective from this fall, will undoubtedly have a significant impact on their lives. With the loss of access to commissaries, department stores, and American post office boxes, retirees will face difficulties in obtaining essential goods, including vital medications. Furthermore, the potential limitations on their ability to exercise their democratic rights, such as voting in U.S. elections, pose additional concerns. It is crucial to address the challenges that these retirees now confront and explore potential solutions to mitigate the adverse effects of this decision on their well-being and quality of life.

