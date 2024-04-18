Newsom Targets Transportation Sector

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the state’s government are pushing for a climate agenda that predominantly targets the transportation sector.

The state’s main environmental regulator, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), has finalized the rules that would call for all petroleum transportation modes to be switched to other zero-emissions alternatives. This would be part of the sweeping climate agenda, which would not only target harbor vessels, freight trains, and heavy-duty trucking but also passenger cars.

In August 2022, Newsom remarked that they would be able to solve the climate crisis if they took big steps that would help cut pollution.

The comments had come only just after CARB had finalized the regulations that would phase out the new gas-powered vehicles and had mandated that by 2035 all sales would need to be for electric vehicles. Following the introduction of these rules, almost 20 other states have also adopted them, which means that the mandate will affect around 40 percent of the country.

Across the nation, environmentalists have been focused on the transportation industry because of the high levels of greenhouse gas emissions and high carbon footprint, which they have argued is a contribution to global warming.

The latest data in California have shown that the transportation industry accounts for around 39 percent of carbon emissions in the state. They noted that this is the largest share in any sector and that it is more than the power and industrial sectors when combined.

The regulations and rules have been heavily criticized by the GOP.

