O’Rourke Flips on Democrats, Tries To Discourage Voting

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) has expressed support for a campaign calling for Michigan Democratic voters to vote “uncommitted” in the primary election in their state if they are not supportive of the way that President Biden has been handling the Israel-Hamas war.

In an interview with the Michigan Advance, O’Rourke claimed that he believes it makes sense for people who want to see more action from the administration, and to see them doing more to vote that way. He argued that this would exert pressure on the administration and that it would receive the attention of the president and those in his campaign who have been pushing that the United States needed to do better.

O’Rourke had run unsuccessfully in 2020 and had proceeded to endorse Biden after dropping out of the race. On Saturday he visited Michigan as part of his book tour.

Dearborn, Michigan mayor Abdullah Hammond in an op-ed in the New York Times has argued that the scenes emerging from Gaza have “haunted” his community and that he could not support the ongoing genocide.

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the death of around 1,200 Israelis while over 200 people were taken as hostages, Israel launched a counteroffensive which led to the death of close to 30,000 people in Gaza according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Hammond argued that this is the reason he would be voting “uncommitted” in the primary ballot. O’Rourke argued that he supported the campaign of Hammond.

