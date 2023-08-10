Pelosi Calls Trump a “Scared Puppy”

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated in a recent MSNBC interview that former President Donald Trump resembled a “scared puppy” during his Thursday arraignment in Washington, D.C.

Trump appeared in federal court where he pleaded not guilty on four counts relating to the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

Pelosi, who served as Speaker during part of the Trump administration, stated in the interview that the former President appeared to be “very concerned” about what would happen when appearing in court for the hearing. As she stated, while she was not in the courtroom, she had seen Trump’s face on footage of him exiting his car. In those shots, Trump seemed like a “scared puppy” who lacked all of the “confidence” and “bravado” that usually characterizes him.

She then claimed that this is because Trump is aware of the truth, and now he is forced to face the consequences of his actions.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesperson told Newsweek in response to Pelosi’s comments that he had not heard much about the former Speaker and that he had thought she had retired.

On Thursday, Trump attended the 30-minute arraignment hearing and then proceeded to tell reporters at Reagan National Airport that all the charges brought against him were proof that the country was decaying and that he was just being persecuted for being President Biden’s political opponent.

This is Trump’s third indictment this year as he is also federally indicted for mishandling classified documents and he is facing felony counts in New York for falsifying business records.

