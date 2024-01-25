Republican Senator Destroys Haley

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) argued that former President Donald Trump was more electable than former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Vance was asked about the concerns of many voters about the “chaos” that follows where Trump is, an argument that has been pushed a lot by Haley during her presidential campaign.

In response, Vance told moderator Shannon Bream that Haley also has “baggage” and that she has never had to face the criticism and attacks from the media that Trump has had to deal with. He added that despite all of the attacks against him Trump managed to continue standing and is still leading in the polls against President Joe Biden which showed even further his political resilience.

During his argument, Vance claimed that Haley has never had to face the levels of attack that Trump has had to face, and argued that she might be unprepared for what would happen if she became the GOP’s nominee.

As he said, many people were selecting Nikki Haley in the primary race because they viewed her as a “low-baggage candidate.” However, as he pointed out that was not the actual case. In reality, she was just the candidate that the Democrats had not torn into yet but if she became the nominee they would. He added that she would be facing the same attacks that Trump has spent the last six years dealing with, but that Haley would not be able to survive these attacks.

Vance then claimed that he did not believe that Haley would be able to win the White House, which is why the GOP needed to elect a guy who had shown resilience by nominating Trump.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com